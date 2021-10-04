Mission & scope

Frontiers in Industrial Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the optimization of complex processes, systems, and organizations.

Led by Field Chief Editor Mitsuo Gen from Fuzzy Logic Systems Institute and Tokyo University of Science, Frontiers in Industrial Engineering welcomes research contributions in various domains of Industrial Engineering that bridge the gap between academic and industrial research. Topics include, but are not limited to:

engineering analysis and design

integrated systems of people, money, knowledge, information, and equipment

optimization of complex processes

organizational improvement

specification, prediction, and evaluation of results obtained from systems and processes

systems engineering

Industrial Engineers use specialized knowledge and skills in the mathematical, physical, and social sciences, and computer science together with the principles and methods of engineering analysis and design, to specify, predict, and evaluate the results obtained from systems and processes.

The journal welcomes submissions supporting and advancing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. FIE focuses on the optimization of complex processes, systems, and organizations, which aligns with the goal of building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation. By publishing research and promoting collaboration across various aspects of Industrial Engineering, FIE contributes to the advancement of knowledge and the development of innovative solutions that can help achieve SDG 9.

Manuscripts outside the scope of Frontiers in Industrial Engineering encompass those unrelated to industrial engineering or lacking contribution to advancing research within this discipline, as well as submissions not aligning with the optimization of complex processes, systems, and organizations, which are the primary focus areas of the journal.

Frontiers in Industrial Engineering is committed to advancing developments in the field of Industrial Engineering by providing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.