Mission & scope

Frontiers in Industrial Engineering (FIE) is a high visibility and quality journal, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across the industrial engineering area. Field Chief Editor Mitsuo Gen at Fuzzy Logic Systems Institute and Tokyo University of Science is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal, FIE, is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academics, industry leaders and the public worldwide.

Industrial Engineering is an engineering profession that is concerned with the optimization of complex processes, systems, or organizations by developing, improving and implementing integrated systems of people, money, knowledge, information and equipment. Industrial Engineers use specialized knowledge and skills in the mathematical, physical and social sciences, together with the principles and methods of engineering analysis and design, to specify, predict, and evaluate the results obtained from systems and processes.

All specialty sections of Frontiers in Industrial Engineering are open-access with the goal of publishing outstanding research publications, review articles, commentaries, and ideas about various aspects of Industrial Engineering. Industrial Engineering is important to both fundamental and applied areas of research and manufacturing, and indeed the outlines of academic versus industrial research are also often artificial. Collaborative research across all specialty areas of Industrial Engineering is highly encouraged and supported as we move forward and FIE provides an open science platform for cutting-edge research in Industrial Engineering.