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Research Institute for Science & Technology (RIST), Tokyo University of Science
Noda, Japan
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Industrial Engineering
NOVA University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Industrial Informatics
Széchenyi István University
Gyor, Hungary
Specialty Chief Editor
Systems Engineering
Cranfield University
Cranfield, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Engineering Management