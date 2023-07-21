This journal will be launched in 2023
Editors
mitsuo gen
Fuzzy Logic Systems Institute
Iizuka, Japan
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Industrial Engineering
luis m. camarinha-matos
NOVA University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Industrial Informatics
ferenc friedler
Széchenyi István University
Gyor, Hungary
Specialty Chief Editor
Systems Engineering
konstantinos salonitis
Cranfield University
Cranfield, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Engineering Management