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Young man mechanical engineer holding drawing to checking and inspection of HVAC heating ventilation air conditioning system and pipping line of industrial construction at boiler pump room system; Shutterstock ID 1741929506; purchase_order: -; job: -; client: -; other: -

    Frontiers in Industrial Engineering

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