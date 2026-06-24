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Széchenyi István University
Gyor, Hungary
Specialty Chief Editor
Systems Engineering
University of Hradec Králové
Hradec Králové, Czechia
Associate Editor
Systems Engineering
Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
Getafe, Spain
Associate Editor
Systems Engineering
Silesian University of Technology
Gliwice, Poland
Associate Editor
Systems Engineering