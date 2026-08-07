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Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Ergonomics and Human Factors
Department of Engineering, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Ergonomics and Human Factors
Jönköping University
Jönköping, Sweden
Associate Editor
Ergonomics and Human Factors
Politecnico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Ergonomics and Human Factors