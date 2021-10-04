Mission & scope

Frontiers in Industrial Microbiology is a multidisciplinary open-access journal at the forefront of communicating critical scientific and engineering knowledge to researchers in academia and industry, as well as the interested public.

We critically examine the use of microorganisms and/or enzymes at large scale to produce key pharmaceutical intermediates or final products; to enable the emerging energy bioeconomy, which evokes elements of carbon capture and sequestration; to support the development of sustainable and affordable human nutrition; and to ensure that the best practices in agriculture, including terrestrial/aquatic farming and plant/soil microbe interactions, are adopted worldwide.