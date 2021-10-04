Mission & scope

Frontiers in Industrial Microbiology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the critical examination of microorganisms and enzymes in large-scale applications.

Led by Field Chief Editor Michael E. Himmel, Frontiers in Industrial Microbiology welcomes research contributions in various domains of industrial microbiology, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and practical applications. Topics include, but are not limited to:

best practices in agriculture, including terrestrial and aquatic farming

development of sustainable and affordable human nutrition

enabling the emerging energy bioeconomy and carbon capture and sequestration

plant and soil microbe interactions

production of pharmaceutical intermediates or final products using microorganisms and enzymes

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including:

SDG 2: Zero Hunger - Supporting sustainable and affordable human nutrition and best practices in agriculture to end hunger and achieve food security

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being - Contributing to the development of new medicines and therapies through the examination of microorganisms and enzymes

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy - Focusing on the emerging energy bioeconomy and carbon capture and sequestration to ensure access to sustainable energy for all

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production - Emphasizing sustainable agriculture and industrial practices to promote responsible consumption and production patterns

SDG 13: Climate Action - Exploring carbon capture and sequestration technologies to combat climate change and its impacts

SDG 14: Life Below Water - Focusing on aquatic farming and sustainable practices to conserve and sustainably use marine resources for sustainable development

SDG 15: Life on Land - Examining plant and soil microbe interactions and terrestrial farming practices to protect and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems

Manuscripts outside the scope of Frontiers in Industrial Microbiology include those unrelated to industrial microbiology or not aligned with the journal's focus on examining microorganisms and enzymes in large-scale applications.

Frontiers in Industrial Microbiology is committed to advancing developments in the field by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.