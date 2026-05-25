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Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, London Research and Development Center
London, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Agriculture
Leibniz Center for Agricultural Landscape Research (ZALF)
Müncheberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Agriculture
Stephan Angelov Institute of Microbiology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
Sofia, Bulgaria
Associate Editor
Agriculture
University College Cork
Cork, Ireland
Associate Editor
Agriculture