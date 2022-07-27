ze-chun yuan
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, London Research and Development Center
London, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Agriculture
Leibniz Center for Agricultural Landscape Research (ZALF)
Müncheberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Agriculture
Stephan Angelov Institute of Microbiology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
Sofia, Bulgaria
Associate Editor
Agriculture
University College Cork
Cork, Ireland
Associate Editor
Agriculture
Graphic Era University
Dehradun, India
Associate Editor
Agriculture
Centre for the Research and Technology of Agro-Environmental and Biological Sciences, University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Associate Editor
Agriculture
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Agriculture
Van Luyk Greenhouses and Garden Centre/ 2619559 Ontario Ltd
London, ON, Canada
Associate Editor
Agriculture
University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Associate Editor
Agriculture
Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART)
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Agriculture
Illinois State University
Normal, United States
Associate Editor
Agriculture