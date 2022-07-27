george aggelis
University of Patras
Patras, Greece
Community Reviewer
Food
University of Patras
Patras, Greece
Community Reviewer
Food
University of Extremadura
Badajoz, Spain
Community Reviewer
Food
Autonomous University of Coahuila
Saltillo, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Food
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Community Reviewer
Food
Independent researcher
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Food
University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn
Olsztyn, Poland
Community Reviewer
Food
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Food
Faculty of Technology, University of Niš
Leskovac, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Food
Laboratory of Protein Engineering and Bioactive Molecules (LR11ES24), INSAT (Institut National des Sciences Appliquées et de Technologie), University of Carthage
Tunis, Tunisia
Community Reviewer
Food
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Food
Research Center for Olive, Citrus and Tree Fruit, Council for Agricultural Research and Economics
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Food
Medical University of Gdansk
Gdańsk, Poland
Community Reviewer
Food
Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
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University of the Aegean
Mytilene, Greece
Community Reviewer
Food
Poznan University of Life Sciences
Poznan, Poland
Community Reviewer
Food
Institute for Information Technologies, University of Kragujevac
Kragujevac, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Food