Scope

The Insect Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring various aspects of insect physiology and its applications.

Led by Prof. Yoonseong Park from Kansas State University, the Insect Physiology section welcomes submissions which connect the understanding of insect biology at the physiological level with applications in pest management, vector control, and resistance management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biochemical, molecular, and genomic studies addressing physiological questions

characterization of fundamental physiological processes in insects and other arthropods, such as development, endocrinology, nutrition, digestion, excretion, respiration, immunity, physiological processes associated with chemical ecology, and biomechanics

insect biology studies employing physiological, biochemical, and molecular approaches

methodological and review articles addressing physiological topics

pest management studies relevant to the physiology of arthropods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological aspects of insects and their relevance to broader applications in insect science.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of insect science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.