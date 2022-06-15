Scope

The Insect Systematics section is committed to publishing research cantered on insect evolutionary biology.

Guided by Dr Jeyaraney Kathirithamby from the University of Oxford, the Insect Systematics section encourages submissions in various domains of insect systematics, which connect fundamental aspects of insect evolution, biology, natural history, taxonomy, and classification.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

comparative developmental and embryological studies

comparative morphological and anatomical studies

evolutionary genomic analyses

historical and ecological biogeographic analyses

paleontological and paleoecological studies of arthropods

phylogenetic and evolutionary analyses

systematic methods and theory

synthetic reviews on significant arthropod lineages

taxonomic revisions, particularly integrative taxonomic works

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the evolution, biology, and classification of insects.

All taxonomic works must be registered in ZooBank (www.zoobank.org) in accordance with the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature (www.iczn.org). It is the responsibility of authors to ensure that their papers are registered in ZooBank and that the appropriate URL(s) and LSID(s) are duly included in the final accepted version of the manuscript.

The Insect Systematics Sections does not consider isolated species descriptions, unless they are monotypic groups, add to existing monographs, or represent a significant advance in understanding the biogeography, biology, ecology, or evolution of a lineage.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Insect Systematics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.