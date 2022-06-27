Main content

Field chief editor jonathan cooper University of Glasgow Glasgow , United Kingdom Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies

Mission & scope Lab-on-a-chip technologies, also known as μ-TAS (or micro-total analytical systems), involving the integration of analysis into devices and systems, have made significant impacts over the last four decades, providing methods to analyse real samples outside of the laboratory on a micro-engineered chip. The field includes the use of microfluid technologies for sample preparation, separation, and analyte detection, performed in miniaturised formats. Many of the analytical advantages associated with the technology arise from the micro- or nano-scale dimensions involved, including the short times for mass transfer across reduced distances, or the unique materials’ properties arising from nanoscale dimensions. Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies addresses the fabrication and use of such devices through cross-disciplinary research spanning many subject-specific aspects of chemistry, engineering, computing science and molecular biology as well as clinical and veterinary sciences. The journal has a broad remit ranging from fundamental studies in fluids and material science to real-world applications. This includes the use of expert systems with deep learning/artificial intelligence to provide users with decision support, helping to guide or inform clinical or environmental analysis in the field, particularly in remote and often low-resource settings where laboratory facilities are unavailable. The journal also wishes to address new developments in lab-on-a-chip technology that help to meet important challenges around our global targets in sustainability and net-zero, including not only the analysis of the environment and of our impact on it, but also more generally, the mitigation of single-use plastics in analysis and the use of low-power, recyclable microsystems technologies.

Facts Short name Front. Lab. Chip. Technol.

Abbreviation frlct

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies is composed of the following Specialty Sections: Imaging and Detection

Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems

Micro- and Nano-fabrication

Micro- and Nano-fluidics The specialty sections of Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies welcome submission of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies, authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.