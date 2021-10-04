Mission & scope

Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the development and application of micro-total analytical systems (µ-TAS).

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Jonathan Cooper (University of Glasgow, UK), Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies is a DOAJ-indexed journal that welcomes research contributions in the various domains of microfluidics and miniaturized systems, bridging the gap between fundamental studies and real-world applications. Topics include, but are not limited to:

environmental sensors, sustainability and reaching net-zero

imaging and detection

medical and veterinary diagnostics

micro- and nano-total analysis systems

micro- and nano-fabrication

micro- and nano-fluidics

organ on a chip (and systems approaches to biological or physiological sensing)

Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies encompasses cross-disciplinary research spanning chemistry, biology, engineering, computing science and molecular biology as well as the environmental, clinical and veterinary sciences. The journal has a broad remit ranging from fundamental studies in fluids and material science to real-world applications. This includes the use of expert systems with deep learning/artificial intelligence to provide users with decision support, helping to guide or inform clinical or environmental analysis in the field, particularly in remote and often low-resource settings where laboratory facilities are unavailable.

Furthermore, the journal targets developments in lab-on-a-chip technologies for sustainability and achieving net-zero goals, including environmental impact analysis, methods and materials for reducing single-use plastics, and the adoption of low-power, recyclable microsystems technologies.

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Good health and well-being (SDG 3), Quality education (SDG 4), Clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), Reduced inequalities (SDG 10), Sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), Responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), Climate action (SDG 13), Life below water (SDG 14), Life on land (SDG 15), and Partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

Manuscripts that do not focus on combining analytical techniques with microfluidics and miniaturized systems or their applications are not suitable for publication in this journal. Topics which, whilst potentially closely related, may be considered out of scope would include outputs where “integration” is not clearly shown (for example the development of a sensor, without demonstrating a “sample to answer” workflow).

Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies is committed to advancing developments in the field of microfluidics and miniaturized systems by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.