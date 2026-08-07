Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
430
Citations
277.9K
Views
76.8K
Downloads
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical Diagnostics
University of Bath
Bath, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero