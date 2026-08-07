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Organ on chip OOC and lab on chip LOC - microfluidic device chip that simulates biological organs and laboratory device . Prototype of design lab-on-a-chip LOC in microfluidic laboratory

    Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies

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