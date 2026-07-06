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Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero
School of Health and Life Sciences, Teesside University
Middleborough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero
Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Associate Editor
Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero