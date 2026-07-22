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University of Bath
Bath, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Department of Control and Mechatronics Engineering, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Mount Kenya University
Thika, Kenya
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems