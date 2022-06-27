pedro estrela
University of Bath
Bath, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Department of Control and Mechatronics Engineering, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Mount Kenya University
Thika, Kenya
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Laval University
Quebec, Canada
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Wrocław University of Science and Technology
Wrocław, Poland
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
University of Bath
Bath, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
West Virginia University
Morgantown, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
York University
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Izmir Institute of Technology
Urla, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems