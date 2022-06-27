jonathan cooper
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical Diagnostics
University of Bath
Bath, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero
Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC)
Barcelona, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Organ on a Chip
Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
The University of Hong Kong
Pokfulam, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Imaging and Detection
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-fluidics
Department of Control and Mechatronics Engineering, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fluidics
School of Health and Life Sciences, Teesside University
Middleborough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero
Teesside University
Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Old Dominion University
Norfolk, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fluidics
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Organ on a Chip
Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fluidics