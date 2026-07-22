Perspective
Published on 22 Jul 2026
Toward aptamer-enabled continuous health monitoring: challenges and opportunities
in Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems
Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies
doi 10.3389/frlct.2026.1895151
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