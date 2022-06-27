Scope

This section publishes high-quality research across the field of imaging and detection for lab-on-chip technologies.

Innovations in imaging now play an instrumental role in fueling the advances in lab-on-a-chip technologies and applications. Not only do we witness a suite of novel high-speed and high-resolution imaging tools that are now made compatible with the microfluidic/nanofluidic systems, but also a wide variety of methods enabling on-chip integrations of imaging and microfluidic/nanofluidics. These synergisms have already opened new possibilities across a broad spectrum of applications that were once inconceivable in the lab-on-a-chip community, including environmental sciences, material sciences, biomedical and clinical sciences and many more.

As the field is highly interdisciplinary and is constantly evolving, this specialty section aims to provide a focal point for scientists/engineers to share their cutting-edge and emerging research in imaging and detection technologies that push the frontiers in lab-on-a-chip. We welcome submission on (but not limited to) the topics below:

Imaging and detection technologies for lab-on-a-chip:

• Advanced instrumentation for microfluidic/nanofluidic imaging

• Computational imaging approaches

• Microscope miniaturisation strategies for lab-on-a-chip

Imaging and detection computation:

• Computer vision in lab-on-a-chip

• Deep learning analytics

Emerging lab-on-a-chip imaging and detection applications:

• Environmental and food monitoring

• Single-cell analysis

• Imaging cytometry

• Drug screening & delivery

• Organs/organoid on chip applications