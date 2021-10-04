Scope

The Imaging and Detection section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing imaging and detection technologies for lab-on-chip applications.

Led by Prof. Kevin Tsia from The University of Hong Kong, the Imaging and Detection section welcomes submissions in the various domains of imaging and detection, which connect interdisciplinary research and drive innovation in lab-on-chip technologies, for applications in the areas of environmental sciences, material sciences, biomedical and clinical sciences, and more.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced instrumentation for microfluidic/nanofluidic imaging

computational imaging approaches

computer vision in lab-on-a-chip

deep learning analytics

drug screening and delivery

environmental and food monitoring

imaging cytometry

microscope miniaturization strategies for lab-on-a-chip

organs/organoid on chip applications

single-cell analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of imaging and detection technologies for lab-on-a-chip systems, imaging and detection computation, and emerging lab-on-a-chip imaging and detection applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of imaging and detection to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.