Scope

The Micro- and Nano-fabrication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of micro- and nano-fabrication for lab-on-chip technologies.

Led by Dr. Angeliki Tserepi from the Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos, the Micro- and Nano-fabrication section welcomes submissions in various domains of lab-on-chip technologies, which aim to address the challenges in fabrication, scale-up manufacturing, and standardization. The section also wishes to bridge the gap between lab prototypes and commercial production of lab-on-a-chip devices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design advances

integration with other technologies (optics, acoustics, electronics, mechanics, etc.)

low carbon fabrication

materials including unconventional materials, biomaterials, and green materials

micro- and nano-fabrication, including roll-to-roll nanoimprinting, 3D printing, and bioprinting

micro- and nano-manufacturing

surface modification and device sealing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about advances in rational design, material implementation, or state-of-the-art fabrication processes related to lab-on-chip technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

All submissions must present an advance in the rational design, material use or fabrication process. Studies that simply make use of well-known materials or routine methodologies do not fall within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lab-on-chip technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.