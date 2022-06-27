Scope

This section publishes high-quality research across the field of micro- and nano-fabrication for lab-on-chip technologies.

Microfluidic and lab-on-a-chip technology has been established as an indispensable toolkit for biological, biomedical and (bio)chemical research and development. As such, it has attracted considerable interest from both academia and industry, thanks to the appealing advantages of lab-on-a-chip devices, including significant reduction in reagent volumes, analysis time, manufacturing cost and energy consumption, while allowing improvement in sensitivity, throughput and portability. Despite the widespread implementation of lab-on-a-chip technology in the realization of miniaturized devices for a variety of emerging applications, many issues still exist for the long-awaited penetration of microfluidics in the market, with the most prominent challenges in the fabrication of microfluidic devices, the needs for scale up manufacturing and greater standardization.

The Micro- and Nano-fabrication section of Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies addresses new developments in the materials, design, fabrication and back-end processes implemented for both low-volume and high-throughput realization of novel lab-on-a-chip devices. The section also wishes to bridge the gap between lab prototypes and commercial production of lab-on-a-chip devices. It extends to the fabrication of lab-on-a-chip platforms for deployment in low-resource settings, platforms with sufficient robustness for conducting analysis in highly challenging environments such as the ocean and outer space, as well as the development of “green microfluidics” from biomaterials and by low carbon fabrication methods.

The section welcomes communications that encompass original research, reviews and perspectives related to lab-on-a-chip design and materials implementation, as well as state of the art fabrication techniques. All studies must present an advance in the rational design, material use or fabrication process. Studies that simply make use of well-known materials or routine methodologies do not fall within the scope of this section.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

• Materials including unconventional materials, biomaterials and green materials

• Design advances

• Micro- and nano-fabrication, including roll-to-roll nanoimprinting, 3D printing and bioprinting

• Low carbon fabrication

• Surface modification and device sealing

• Integration with other technologies (optics, acoustics, electronics, mechanics, etc.)

• Micro- and nano-manufacturing

• Fabrication of micro- and nano-fluidics, including biodegradable devices

• Fabrication of micro- and nano-total analysis systems (μTAS), including degradable ones

• Organ, multi-organs and organism-on-a-chip