angeliki tserepi
Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Teesside University
Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Stevens Institute of Technology
Hoboken, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Beijing University of Chemical Technology
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
eBio-hub, Polytechnic University of Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
BIOEMTECH
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Toyohashi University of Technology
Toyohashi, Japan
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication
University College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-fabrication