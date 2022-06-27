Scope

This section publishes high-quality research across the field of micro- and nano-fluidics for lab-on-chip technologies.

Lab-on-a-chip devices have been increasingly used to process liquid-based samples for various biomedical, chemical, environmental, and industrial applications. In particular, they have the potential to revolutionize point-of-care technologies that will greatly benefit the society. The optimal design and control of lab-on-a-chip devices require a fundamental understanding of the transport of liquids (Newtonian or non-Newtonian) and samples (from dissolved analyte species to suspended colloids and bioparticles) in micro- and nano-channels. This is exactly the core of micro- and nano-fluidics, which is broadly interpreted as the study of fluid transfer, mass transfer, and, in some cases, heat transfer at the micro- and nano-scale.

A variety of force fields have been utilized to manipulate fluids and samples in micro- and nano-channels, ranging from the pressure field (i.e. hydrodynamics or inertial microfluidics) to electric field (i.e. electrofluidics or electrokinetics), acoustic field (i.e. acoustofluidics), magnetic field (i.e. magnetofluidics), optical field (i.e. optofluidics), acceleration field (e.g. centrifugal microfluidics) and surface tension (e.g. capillary and Marrangoni flow). These forces have also been demonstrated to control the motion of micro- and nano-particles via, for example, the inertial/elastic lift, electrophoresis/dielectrophoresis, acoustophoresis, magnetophoresis and photophoresis, as well as diffusiophoresis and thermophoresis, for various operations in micro- and nano-systems.

This section welcomes high-quality submissions in all aspects of micro- and nano-fluidics. Experimental, theoretical and numerical works are all welcome on both the fundamentals and applications for the following topics through the above-mentioned force fields (not necessarily limited to those forces or the topics listed below):

• Micro- and nano-pumping

• Micro- and nano-mixing

• Micro- and nano-valving

• Micro- and nano-focusing

• Micro- and nano-trapping and enrichment

• Micro- and nano-separation and sorting

• Micro- and nano-poration and lysis

• Micro- and nano-medium exchange

• Micro- and nano-energy conversion

• Micro- and nano-droplet generation

• Micro- and nano-porous media

• Micro- and nano-interfacial transport

• Micro- and nano-multiphase processes

• Paper-based micro- and nano-fluidics

• Digital micro- and nano-fluidics