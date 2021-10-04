Scope

The Micro- and Nano-fluidics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of micro- and nano-scale fluid dynamics in lab-on-chip technologies.

Led by Prof. Xiangchun Xuan from Clemson University, the Micro- and Nano-fluidics section welcomes submissions in various domains of micro- and nano-fluidics, which contribute to the development of innovative point-of-care technologies and enhance the fundamental understanding of fluid transport at micro- and nano-scales.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

digital micro- and nano-fluidics

micro- and nano-droplet generation

micro- and nano-energy conversion

micro- and nano-focusing

micro- and nano-interfacial transport

micro- and nano-medium exchange

micro- and nano-mixing

micro- and nano-multiphase processes

micro- and nano-porous media

micro- and nano-pumping

micro- and nano-separation and sorting

micro- and nano-trapping and enrichment

micro- and nano-valving

paper-based micro- and nano-fluidics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the manipulation and control of fluids and samples in micro- and nano-channels using various force fields, such as hydrodynamics, electrofluidics, acoustofluidics, magnetofluidics, optofluidics, and surface tension-driven flows. Experimental, theoretical and numerical works are all welcomed.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of micro- and nano-fluidics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.