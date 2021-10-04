Scope

The Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of integrated micro- and nano-scale analysis systems.

Led by Prof. Pedro Estrela from the University of Bath, the Micro- and Nano-Total Analysis Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of lab-on-a-chip technologies, which connect the development of innovative devices with real-world applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

automation in lab-on-a-chip systems

emerging applications of lab-on-a-chip devices

full micro- and nano-analysis systems

integration of multiple micro- and nano- lab-on-a-chip components

intelligent lab-on-a-chip systems with feedback loops

life cycle and environmental sustainability of lab-on-a-chip devices

use of machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques with lab-on-a-chip devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of fluidics, sensing, imaging, and/or actuation onto full total analysis systems using micro- and nano-fabrication processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lab-on-a-chip technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.