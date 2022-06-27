Scope

This section publishes high-quality research across the field of integrated micro- and nano-total analysis systems and their applications.

Lab-on-a-chip technologies have a wide range of applications, in particular for the rapid processing and analysis of complex samples at the point-of-care or point-of-sampling. The development of low-cost devices is changing the provision of healthcare by enabling medical diagnosis performed at the point of caring for the patients, not only at hospitals but also in secondary and primary care settings. Progress in the development of such devices is also opening the way for a new generation of companion diagnosis devices that patients can use by themselves at home for monitoring of a wide range of health conditions.

Environmental monitoring is a growing application area of lab-on-a-chip devices. This is of particular importance where near real-time information is required or where there is no easy access to reliable laboratory analysis facilities. Real-time water quality monitoring is also a key area of application as well as devices for the emerging area of wastewater-based epidemiology.

Food and drink quality control as well as defense applications are also areas of lab-on-a-chip applications. Increasingly, lab-on-a-chip platforms are also being used to monitor bio- and industrial processes in situ.

The actual application of lab-on-a-chip technologies in real-world settings requires the development of total analysis systems. This section welcomes high quality submissions that go beyond the different lab-on-a-chip nano- and micro-components to address the integration of fluidics, sensing, imaging and/or actuation onto full total analysis systems using nano- and micro-fabrication processes. We welcome submissions on (but not limited to) the topics below:

• Integration of multiple nano- and micro- lab-on-a-chip components

• Full nano- and micro-analysis systems

• Lab-on-a-chip systems with automation

• Use of machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques with lab-on-a-chip devices

• Intelligent lab-on-a-chip systems with feedback loops

• Emerging applications of lab-on-a-chip devices

• Research which addresses life cycle and environmental sustainability of lab-on-a-chip devices is particularly welcome