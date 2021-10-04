Main content

Field chief editor john harley Independent researcher Cincinnati, United States Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Lupus

Mission & scope Frontiers in Lupus will publish manuscripts relevant to Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE or Lupus), writ large. The journal will facilitate communication among scholars, educators, clinicians, and the public at large, including the afflicted and anyone with a special Lupus interest by presenting studies that have the direct or indirect potential to improve or prevent the ravages of this disease through new knowledge. Our orientation is that a deeper understanding of the disorder is a foundation upon which new therapies and preventive measures can be constructed. When our goals are realized the published pages of the journal will have become a historical record of progress in mechanisms, therapeutics, and etiologies achieved through diverse projects involving clinical trials, infectious diseases, immunology, cell biology, epidemiology, genetics, epigenetics, and genomics. In aggregate, this progress will constitute what will be required to identify, treat, and even prevent Lupus. The inaugural Field Chief Editor, John Harley, works with a gifted group of Specialty Editors, Associate Editors and Review Editors, over 150 professional colleagues in total, who will provide peer assessment and expert guidance for evaluating the issues, controversies, and new discoveries that will define progress. All involved are united with the goal of revealing the underlying truth that will reduce the morbidity and mortality of this disorder. Frontiers in Lupus is divided into five specialty areas, shown below, each of which is led by a Specialty Chief Editor. Manuscripts will be submitted to one of these sections for assessment and peer review. Authors should refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process. • Mechanisms of Disease • Translational Immunology and Preclinical Models • Clinical Research and Treatment in Lupus • Genetics and Genomics in Lupus • Epidemiology of Lupus

Only manuscripts conforming to current regulations in their country of origin and the Declaration of Helsinki will be published in Frontiers in Lupus. Each manuscript considered for publication that includes human subjects must have received documented approval from the local ethical committee or the Institutional Review Board (IRB), along with patient informed consent. Animal welfare considerations and Ethics Committee approval is required for studies involving animals.

Facts Short name Front. Lupus

Abbreviation flupu

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in CrossRef, Google Scholar, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

