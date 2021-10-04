Mission & scope

Frontiers in Lupus is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the research, understanding, and treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE or Lupus).

Led by Field Chief Editor John Harley, Frontiers in Lupus welcomes research contributions in various domains of Lupus research, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific understanding and improved health outcomes. Topics include, but are not limited to:

clinical research and treatment in lupus

epidemiology of lupus

genetics and genomics in lupus

mechanisms of disease

translational immunology and preclinical models

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being by contributing to the advancement of knowledge and therapies that can improve the health and well-being of those affected by Lupus.

Manuscripts outside the scope of Frontiers in Lupus include those unrelated to SLE or its associated domains, lacking relevance to Lupus research areas, and not aligning with the journal's mission.

Frontiers in Lupus is committed to advancing developments in the field of Lupus research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.