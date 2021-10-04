Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Independent researcher
Cincinnati, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Lupus
Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Epidemiology of Lupus
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Genetics and Genomics in Lupus
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease Mechanisms in Lupus