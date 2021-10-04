Scope

The Clinical Research and Treatment in Lupus section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of lupus.

Led by Dr. Elena Massarotti from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Clinical Research and Treatment in Lupus section welcomes submissions in various domains of lupus research, which connect basic and translational research to clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical drug trials

clinical observations

diagnostic processes

observational trials

treatment approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and management of lupus.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lupus research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.