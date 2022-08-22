giacomo bagni
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
University of Crete
Rethymno, Greece
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)
Lausanne, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Instituto Clínic de Medicina y Dermatologí, Hospital Clinic of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Université Sorbonne Paris Nord
Villetaneuse, France
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Karolinska Institutet, Department of Medicine Solna, Division of Rheumatology
Stockholm, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill
Bridgetown, Barbados
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
New York University
New York City, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Faculty of Medicine, Shimane University
Izumo, Japan
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus
Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, St. Josef-Stift Sendenhorst
Sendenhorst, Germany
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology of Lupus