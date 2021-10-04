Scope

The Case Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the management of malaria infections.

Led by Dr. Ghyslain Mombo-Ngoma at Centre de Recherche Médicales de Lambaréné Lambaréné, Gabon, the Case Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of malaria management, which contribute to the global efforts to control and eliminate the disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

access, acceptability, adherence, and coverage

antimalarial medicines quality

antimalarial resistance, medicine quality, or (preventive) treatment policy changes on malaria morbidity and mortality

clinical development of novel antimalarial drugs and formulations

cost-benefit analysis

field studies on diagnostic tests for malaria and related tests (such as G6PD tests)

impact of antimalarial resistance

optimizing dosing in key target populations such as pregnant women, infants and young children, those with prevalent comorbidities or taking commonly used concomitant medication

prevention of P. vivax and ovale relapse

P. falciparum transmission blocking

safety and tolerability

social behavior change communication

therapeutic efficacy, protective efficacy, or effectiveness

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about improving the diagnosis, treatment, and preventive treatment of malaria.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the management of malaria infections, antimalarial medicines quality, clinical development of novel antimalarial drugs, and prevention strategies, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of malaria management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.