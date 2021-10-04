Scope

The Pathogenesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the mechanisms and manifestations of malaria and its complications.

Led by Dr. Georges Grau from The University of Sydney and Dr Samuel Wassmer at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Pathogenesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pathogenesis, which connect interdisciplinary areas to facilitate the development of strategies for malaria elimination.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

genetic control of the disease

immune and non-immune mechanisms of pathogenesis in severe malaria

immunoregulation

mechanisms and manifestations of the disease

novel hypotheses on the pathogenesis of severe malaria

novel imaging technologies addressing host responses

novel imaging technologies addressing parasite biology

pathogenesis

pathogenetic mechanisms of complications other than in cerebral malaria, such as pulmonary, renal and liver complications, and pathogenesis of severe malarial anemia

innovative diagnostic and prognostic approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of malarial pathogenesis and its related complications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of malarial pathogenesis, its complications, and related strategies for malaria elimination (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pathogenesis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.