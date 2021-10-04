Scope

The Vectors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of malaria vectors and their role in malaria epidemiology and control.

Led by Dr. Louisa Messenger from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Vectors section welcomes submissions in various domains of malaria vector research, which contribute to the understanding and development of novel control methods and strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral resilience

biting behavior / host preference

biological control

economic entomology

entomopathogens

genetic control

insecticide resistance

larval site management

mosquito dispersal

mosquito life histories

sterile insect technique

swarming

vector competence

vector management

vectorial capacity

Wolbachia

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology, ecology, and control of malaria vectors, as well as their interactions with the environment and parasites.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and development of novel control methods and strategies for malaria vectors, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of malaria vector research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.