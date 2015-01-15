Scope

Aquatic Physiology publishes major findings in every aspect of the physiology of animals that inhabit the aquatic ecosystem: from marine to freshwater habitats, from single-celled organisms to mammals, and from functional genomics to functional morphology. Life originated in an aqueous environment, and extant aquatic species face special challenges due to the physics and chemistry of water. Such functions as ion and volume regulation, movement and migration, gas exchange and cardiovascular function, acid-base regulation, feeding and digestion, waste excretion, thermoregulation, sensory perception and reproduction are dictated by the constraints of salinity, viscosity, gas solubility, pressure,availability of ionic species, water currents, ambient light and sound, seasonal dehydration and thermal changes, and pollution. Studies using multiple approaches (e.g. functional genomics combined with appropriate physiological analyses) or those investigating the physiological mechanisms in response to climate changes are particularly welcome. We encourage submission of manuscripts in these and other areas of interest in the physiology of aquatic animals.

Please consider the content and article type specifications as stated below

Articles that address purely pathological processes or treatment/management of disease do not fall within the areas covered by Frontiers in Physiology. Articles of this type must be submitted to a more appropriate clinical journal. As an example, all cancer related articles should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Oncology. Articles that focus exclusively on disease processes will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal. Similarly, all articles with a research focus on genes and genomes should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Genetics; these submissions will not be considered for review in Frontiers in Physiology.

Please note that not all Article Types are available in all Sections. Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section specific. Authors are encouraged to refer to the section specific 'About' pages for available article types. Special circumstances related to sections cross-listed between two or more journals also apply, read more below. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected section.

Frontiers in Physiology no longer accepts Clinical Trials and Case Reports, including pilot studies.

The WHO defines a clinical trial as "any research study that prospectively assigns human participants or groups of humans to one or more health-related interventions to evaluate the effects on health outcomes".

In most cases, these submissions should be directed to one of the Frontiers medically related journals. Articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

Due to the nature of our publishing program, sections cross-listed between two or more journals (for e.g. Aquatic Physiology) may continue to welcome these article types, and others, by submission through the other relevant field journal. However, authors should not proceed with submission of a clinical trial, case report or pilot study through Frontiers in Physiology. As stated, articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

In the case of General Commentaries, the journal will only consider those which comment on a paper already published with Frontiers. Special exception may be given if a commentary addresses a body of knowledge, pending approval from section Chief Editors.