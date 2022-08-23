Scope

The Coral Reef Research section is dedicated to advancing our understanding of all aspects of coral reefs by publishing research that spans from the ecosystem and ecological scale down to the population, organismal, and cellular levels of its species.

Led by William F. Precht from Bio-Tech Consulting the Coral Reef Research section invites submissions on a wide range of topics.

These include:

organismal adaptation

response to environmental change

the impacts of climate history, disease, health, physiology, and the diversity and/or role of microbiomes

Additionally, the section seeks research on:

conservation, restoration, and active intervention strategies

contributions towards the standardization of experimental and monitoring methods, development of research framework, and analytical pipelines.

In particular, this section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of coral reefs and their sustainable management (SDGs 14: Life Below Water and 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of coral reef marine science to researchers, practitioners, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.