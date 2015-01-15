Main content

Scope The specialty section Coral Reef Research within the journal Frontiers in Marine Science welcomes all aspects of coral studies, from the molecular and crystallographic level, through ecosystem and biosphere aspects. These include coral evolution, based on molecular clues and geological evidence, their physiology, pathology, photobiology and reproduction. Ecological aspects such as symbioses, population dynamics, competition, anthropogenic eutrophication and global climate change effects are of special interest. As reflecting our views of the importance of bridging the gap between the sciences and humanities, the role of corals in antiquity as jewellery and art objects, and their present sustainable harvesting will be especially welcomed. We invite the submission of both, original research as well as review articles that re-examine and challenge established dogmas while charting future research foci.

Facts Short name Front. Mar. Sci.

Abbreviation fmars

Electronic ISSN 2296-7745

Indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.247 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Coral Reef Research welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Coral Reef Research, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

