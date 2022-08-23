Scope

The Marine Biogeochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding biogeochemical processes in marine systems.

Led by Prof. Eric Achterberg from GEOMAR, Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel in Germany, the Marine Biogeochemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of marine sciences, which aim to enhance mechanistic and quantitative knowledge on biogeochemical cycles in the oceans and the impacts of human activities on marine ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

trace elements, nutrients, carbon, and other chemical compounds in marine systems

biogeochemical aspects of air-sea exchange of trace gases

controls of ocean primary productivity and carbon export

long-term change in marine ecosystems and biogeochemical consequences of shifting climate conditions

impacts of oceanographic and hydrological extreme events on biogeochemical processes and ecosystems

anthropogenic impacts on ocean biogeochemistry and ecosystems, such as emerging contaminants, nanoparticles and microplastics

spread of Oxygen Minimum Zones and their influence on biogeochemical processes

effects of ocean warming, stratification, and acidification on biogeochemical processes

multistressor approaches in studying biogeochemical processes

modelling of marine biogeochemical processes

development of novel instrumental tools for ocean observations

environmental management of the oceans and major societal issues

marine biogeochemical aspects of geoengineering solutions to climate change, for example ocean alkalinisation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between biological, chemical, and physical processes in marine systems and their implications for biogeochemical cycles and human impacts on marine ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of biogeochemical processes in marine systems, ocean primary productivity, long-term changes in marine ecosystems, extreme events, anthropogenic impacts on ocean biogeochemistry, and environmental management of the oceans, in relation to SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Marine Biogeochemistry section does not consider submissions focused on meteorology, law and policy, or attention and cognitive processes, as these topics fall outside the scope of marine biogeochemical research.