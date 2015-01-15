Main content

Scope Marine Biogeochemistry is a specialty section of Frontiers in Marine Sciences. The section is devoted to the understanding of biogeochemical processes in marine systems, including the marine boundary layer. It aims to publish innovative insights into all aspects of marine biogeochemistry in both the open ocean and shelf seas. The Specialty Marine Biogeochemistry therefore has a broad focus and is aiming at cutting edge contributions in the form of high quality original and unpublished research articles. This multidisciplinary research area involves the role of the oceans in global biogeochemical cycles of trace elements, nutrients, carbon and other chemical compounds including trace gases. We encourage submissions on the human influence on the functioning of the ocean, and the role of the ocean in taking up anthropogenic CO2. We welcome contributions reporting on controls (including physical, biological and chemical controls) of ocean primary productivity and carbon export, on biogeochemical aspects of air-sea exchange of trace gases, long-term change in marine ecosystems and the biogeochemical consequences of shifting climate conditions and anthropogenic impacts on ocean biogeochemistry and ecosystems (including e.g. nanoparticles and microplastics). We also welcome contributions on the spread of Oxygen Minimum Zones and their influence on biogeochemical processes, and on the effects on biogeochemical processes of ocean warming, stratification and acidification, including studies involving multistressor approaches. We encourage papers on modelling of marine biogeochemical processes to improve understanding of current and future ocean biogeochemistry and productivity. We welcome contributions related to fundamental marine biogeochemical research, development of novel instrumental tools for ocean observations, as well as those addressing the environmental management of the oceans and major societal issues, and marine biogeochemical aspects of geoengineering solutions to climate change.

Facts Short name Front. Mar. Sci.

Abbreviation fmars

Electronic ISSN 2296-7745

Indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.247 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Marine Biogeochemistry welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Marine Biogeochemistry, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

