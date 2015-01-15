Main content

Scope The field of marine conservation is under-represented in most conservation focused journals and we aim to fill this gap and raise awareness of the issues faced in the marine realm with the Marine Conservation and Sustainability section of Frontiers in Marine Science. The oceans contain the most diverse habitats on earth, and sustainable use of marine resources is a major issue for human food security. The challenge to maintain biodiversity, protect the habitats on which they rely and manage the sustainable extraction of these resources requires development of research and practice in this field. This section of Frontiers in Marine Science publishes articles on key issues for the conservation and sustainability of marine species, their habitats and ecosystems. In particular we recognise the importance of social science in conservation and welcome articles with either a biological or sociological focus or of an interdisciplinary nature. Articles may address all issues of marine conservation and sustainability such as the status of marine species or habitats of conservation concern, the impacts of anthropogenic activities on such species or habitats, methods to mitigate impacts or stressors and may be theoretical or applied. Articles must have relevance to the wider realm of marine conservation to enable us to move forward in this field. We welcome reports of conservation failures in addition to success stories!

Facts Short name Front. Mar. Sci.

Abbreviation fmars

Electronic ISSN 2296-7745

Indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.247 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Marine Conservation and Sustainability welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Marine Conservation and Sustainability, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

