Scope

The Marine Conservation and Sustainability section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing key issues in conserving and restoring marine species, habitats, and ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Laura Airoldi from the University of Padova, and Dr. Romuald Lipcius from William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science, the Marine Conservation and Sustainability section welcomes submissions in various domains of marine science, which contribute to raising awareness and promoting sustainable practices in marine conservation and restoration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

status of marine species or habitats of conservation concern

impacts of anthropogenic activities on marine species or habitats

methods to mitigate impacts or stressors on marine ecosystems

methods to restore depleted populations or degraded habitats

theoretical or applied research in marine conservation, restoration, and sustainability

interdisciplinary studies with a focus on social science in conservation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the conservation, restoration or sustainability of marine species, their habitats, and ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the conservation, restoration and sustainability of marine species, habitats, and ecosystems, and SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Marine Conservation and Sustainability section does not consider submissions focusing on topics unrelated to marine ecosystems. However, studies on online communication may be considered if they directly address marine conservation, restoration or sustainability issues and contribute to raising awareness and promoting sustainable practices in marine conservation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.