Scope Marine Pollution is a specialty section in Frontiers in Marine Science. It is particularly concerned with the environmental health status of transient estuarine, marine coastal and offshore habitats including their organisms. We invite manuscripts that address chemical, biological and physical monitoring studies and which describe experimental approaches in both the field and laboratory integrating analyses at the molecular, species, community, and ecosystem level, as well as field studies using ecotoxicology. Descriptions of distribution and disposal patterns of marine pollutants in the past, present, and future scenarios are welcome. This also holds for mechanistic explanations of the effects and modes of action of natural pollutants, such as hydrothermal vent fluids, cold seep fluids, sediment pollution, and freshwater influx, as well as man-made pollutants of physical, chemical and biological origins. The interactions of the marine realm with the atmosphere, terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems are also of particular multidisciplinary interest. Pollution control and management, economic, social, and policy aspects that affect the protection of the marine environment at national and international levels are also of concern and relevant manuscripts are highly welcome. As a result, a wide range of the most pressing issues and the most up-to-date approaches and perspectives in global marine pollution are addressed and presented for discussion in the specialty section on Marine Pollution.

Facts Short name Front. Mar. Sci.

Abbreviation fmars

Electronic ISSN 2296-7745

Indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.247 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Marine Pollution welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Marine Pollution, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

