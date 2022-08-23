Scope

The Marine Pollution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the understanding of pollution in all marine environments.

Led by Dr. Hans Dahms from Kaohsiung Medical University, and Dr. Ilaria Corsi from the University of Siena, the Marine Pollution section welcomes submissions in all domains of marine science, which connect interdisciplinary research to identify natural and anthropogenic stressors for risk assessment and to remediate, protect and preserve marine ecosystems and their functioning from various causes of marine pollution.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

environmental health status of transient estuarine, marine coastal, and offshore habitats

physical, chemical, and biological monitoring

experimental approaches in field and laboratory settings

molecular, cellular, organism, species, population, community, and ecosystem level analyses

sources, pathways, and sinks/disposal patterns and processes of marine pollutants

effects and modes of action of natural and man-made pollutants

interactions of marine compartments with terrestrial, freshwater ecosystems and the atmosphere

pollution management strategies for controlled emission and remediation including sustainability

social, economic and conservation policies regarding the protection of the marine environment from marine pollution.

Submissions should be detailed and novel on the various aspects of marine pollution and its impact on marine and their interacting ecosystems.

Contributions concerned with novel and sustainable technologies, manufacturing, circular economy and for monitoring, regulation, mitigation, dissemination, education of marine pollution issues are welcome as well as conservation issues related to marine pollution for a healthy marine environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of marine pollution, environmental health, pollution control, management strategies, and policy aspects affecting marine environment protection; for example, in relation to SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 13 (Climate Action).

The Marine Pollution Section does not consider submissions focusing on applied issues if they fall outside the scope of marine pollution, its monitoring, regulation, and remediation (e.g. engineering, biotechnology, pharmacology, medicine, and related studies). Field or combined approaches are favored – if only laboratory studies are provided, then a strong tie to field observations is warranted. Studies related to source and distribution studies, prevention, and mitigation of pollution in the marine environment are welcome that need a connection to the marine realm (e.g. natural or man-made emissions via soil, freshwater, and atmosphere as source and sink of pollutants). More regional or time-limited studies should be developed as case studies of global importance.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge, leading to impactful approaches, discoveries, and insightful perspectives in the field of marine science to researchers, industries, policymakers, administrations, and the public worldwide.