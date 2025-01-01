Scope

The United Nations declared 2021-2030 the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, highlighting the implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) focused on the ocean (SDG14) as well as other connected SDGs.

The section Ocean Solutions in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science is partnering with the U.N. Ocean Decade Global Ecosystem for Ocean Solutions (GEOS) Programme, to bring a stronger focus to contributions that advance the development and application of knowledge towards the ocean, climate, biodiversity, food, equity, and human health.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Ocean-based Solutions to address the Climate Crisis (SDG 13; e.g. ocean carbon dioxide removal, alkalinity enhancement, decarbonizing shipping, oceanic renewable energy, nature-based solutions based in ecosystem protection, management, and restoration, others)

Resilience and Adaptation of Coastal Systems and Communities (SDG 11; e.g., mitigation, response, and adaptation to sea-level rise and extreme events, environmental and climate justice, coastal habitat protection and restoration, green-gray infrastructure)

Ocean-based Food and Nutrition Security (SDG 2; e.g. sustainable aquatic food production through fisheries and aquaculture, ensuring availability and access to aquatic foods to combat malnutrition)

Ocean and Human Health (SDG 3; e.g., linkages between the ocean and mental health and well-being, pathogens and disease, natural products, and blue medicines)

Countering Marine Biodiversity Loss (SDG 14; e.g., reversing the loss of biodiversity through protected areas, including in the high seas, protection, and restoration of critical ecosystems, reducing threats and cumulative impacts from climate change, resource exploitation, invasive species, and pollution)

Ocean Justice and Equity (SDG 10; e.g., ensuring equity and justice in the implementation of climate adaptation solutions, good practices for co-production of knowledge and co-design of solutions)

Greening the Direct Human Footprint on the Ocean (SDG 12; e.g. sustainable tourism, ocean-based businesses, including sustainable tourism, reducing the human and ecosystem impacts of ocean activities, ocean planning)

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and solutions for sustainable ocean development. They should identify, evaluate, and develop solutions to the focal areas of this journal section. Solutions may include new knowledge, new applications of existing knowledge, new conceptual advances, and new initiatives that address critical problems and/or capture ongoing discourse, important to address outstanding challenges in the ocean and human health.

The Ocean Solutions section does not consider submissions focused on emission control or sensor technology, unless they have a direct and significant impact on ocean health, conservation, or management. Additionally, studies that do not address ocean-related challenges or solutions, such as those solely focused on terrestrial ecosystems or atmospheric sciences without a clear connection to the ocean, are outside the scope of this section.