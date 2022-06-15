Scope

The Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that unravels the mechanisms and biological determinants of human infections, host-pathogen interaction and disease pathogenesis at experimental and patient level as well as studies on advances in clinical management and therapy of human infection.

Led by Dr. Shisan (Bob) Bao from The University of Sydney, the Infectious Diseases specialty welcomes interdisciplinary submissions which command an in-depth understanding of the mechanisms, biological determinants, and management of infectious diseases.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

advanced approaches to clinical diagnosis and management of infectious diseases, including emerging infections, healthcare-associated infections, and infections in immuno-compromised hosts

case reports and case series describing the natural history of infectious disease caused by new or emerging pathogens, alerting to unusual clinical presentation of disease, or providing insights into innovative diagnostics or therapy

clinical, biological, and genetic studies of host susceptibility, risk factors, and prognostic markers of infectious diseases, for both life-threatening complications and long-term disabilities

experimental model and clinical investigations of pathogenesis and biological determinants of viral, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic diseases in humans

clinical trials of anti-infective agents, immuno-therapeutics, vaccines, companion diagnostics, or patient care pathways

intervention studies of antimicrobial therapy practice to improve quality of care and minimize selection of drug resistance, including diagnostic stewardship and antimicrobial stewardship interventions in diverse healthcare settings

studies of the clinical impact of infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant pathogens, including adverse clinical outcome, mortality, and healthcare-related economic burden

studies on the clinical impact of infection by genomic variants of pathogens with increased virulence or immune escape from infection and vaccine-induced immunity

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Studies on the epidemiology and/or prevention of infectious diseases are out of scope for the Pathogenesis and Therapy section of Frontiers in Medicine, and should instead be submitted to the Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention section of Frontiers in Public Health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Infectious Diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.