Scope

Medicine and public health are facing the threats of emerging infectious diseases and antimicrobial drug resistance dissemination in a globalised world. Interdisciplinary research approaches are key to the understanding, assessment, and management of these threats. The successful biomedical response to the COVID-19 pandemic through deciphering the mechanisms of disease and developing effective vaccine and therapeutics in record time has illustrated the power of cooperative research. It further highlighted the need for large multicentre clinical trial adaptive platforms for performing efficient and reliable assessment of anti-infective drug and vaccine efficacy and safety.

This section aims at strengthening and appraising the evidence base to inform clinical practice and improve infectious disease management and therapy. This section will publish research advances that unravel the mechanisms and biological determinants of human infections, host-pathogen interaction and disease pathogenesis at experimental and patient level. It welcomes insightful observational studies describing the natural history of novel diseases and assessing patient risk factors for disease susceptibility and severity of outcomes. We invite original study reports, systematic reviews, meta-analysis and evidence-based clinical practice guidelines on translating knowledge from bench to bedside, to innovative therapeutic and prophylactic pharmaceutical interventions. Relevant evidence includes clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety as well as real world clinical studies on the effectiveness and adverse effects of antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-parasitic agents as well as immunomodulating, anti-inflammatory agents, and vaccines for the therapy and prophylaxis of infectious diseases.

Research scope includes:

• Advanced approaches to clinical diagnosis and management of infectious diseases, including emerging infections, healthcare-associated infections and infections in immuno-compromised hosts

• Case reports and case series describing the natural history of infectious disease caused by new or emerging pathogens, alerting to unusual clinical presentation of disease, or providing insights into innovative diagnostics or therapy

• Clinical, biological and genetic studies of host susceptibility, risk factors and prognostic markers of infectious diseases, for both life-threatening complications and long-term disabilities

• Experimental model and clinical investigations of pathogenesis and biological determinants of viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic diseases in humans

• Clinical trials of anti-infective agents, immuno-therapeutics, vaccines, companion diagnostics or patient care pathways

• Intervention studies of antimicrobial therapy practice to improve quality of care and minimise selection of drug resistance, including diagnostic stewardship and antimicrobial stewardship interventions in diverse healthcare settings

• Studies of the clinical impact of infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant pathogens, including adverse clinical outcome, mortality and healthcare-related economic burden

• Studies on the clinical impact of infection by genomic variants of pathogens with increased virulence or immune escape from infection and vaccine-induced immunity

The section encourages authors to consult current scientific reporting guidelines, such as CONSORT, STROBE, PRISMA, and their specific infectious disease elaborations such as STROME-ID, STROBE-AMS, STROBE-NI, and ORION Statement (see equator-network.org).