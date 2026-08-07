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The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Air Force ROTC, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Institute of Bacterial Infections and Zoonoses, Friedrich Loeffler Institut
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention