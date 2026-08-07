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Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy, City University of New York
New York, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Public Health and Nutrition
National Institute of Public Health (Mexico)
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Associate Editor
Public Health and Nutrition
Abu Dhabi University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Public Health and Nutrition
Geisinger Health System
Danville, United States
Associate Editor
Public Health and Nutrition