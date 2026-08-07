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National School of Public Health, New University of Lisbon
Lisboa, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Centro de Investigação em Saúde e Tecnologia, Escola Superior de Tecnologia da Saúde, Instituto Politécnico de Lisboa
Lisboa, Portugal
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Social Matters Research Group, Universidad Loyola Andalucía
Córdoba, Spain
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety