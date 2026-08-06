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University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Department of Translational Medicine, University of Eastern Piedmont
Novara, Italy
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
United States Department of Health and Human Services
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine