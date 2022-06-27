stefano orlando
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Department of Translational Medicine, University of Eastern Piedmont
Novara, Italy
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
United States Department of Health and Human Services
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Department of Pharmaceutical Care, Faculty of Pharmacy, Chiang Mai University
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
University of New Orleans
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
University of Murcia
Murcia, Spain
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
University of Almeria
Almería, Spain
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
University of Gothenburg
Gothenburg, Sweden
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Institute for Emergency Medicine, University Hospital Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine
Karolinska University Laboratory
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Disaster and Emergency Medicine