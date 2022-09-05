Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Institute for Health and Nursing Science, Charité Medical University of Berlin
Berlin , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion
Temple University
Philadelphia , United States
Associate Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion
University of Malaya
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Associate Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion
Miami University
Oxford , United States
Associate Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion