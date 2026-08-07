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Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, corporate member of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Institute of Health and Nursing Science, Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion
University of Malaya
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion
Miami University
Oxford, United States
Associate Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion
Research and Innovation Institute, Ministry of Defense Health Services
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Public Health Education and Promotion