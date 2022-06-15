Mission & scope

Frontiers in Public Health publishes developments in all fields of public health research, aiming to advance our understanding of causal relationships for disease, promote community-based interventions and explore prevention at the community and individual level.

Led by Field Chief Editor Paolo Vineis of Imperial College London, United Kingdom, Frontiers in Public Health welcomes submissions across all areas of the field that advances population health, furthers disease prevention and promotes health for all members of society. Topics include:

• aging and public health

• children and health

• digital public health

• disaster and emergency medicine

• environmental health and exposome

• health economics

• infectious diseases: epidemiology and prevention

• injury prevention and control

• life-course epidemiology and social inequalities in health

• occupational health and safety

• planetary health

• public health education and promotion

• public health policy

• public health and nutrition

• public mental health

• radiation and health

• substance use disorders and behavioral addictions.

The journal welcomes submissions which advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), notably SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being, in the effort to address significant global public health concerns, preparedness and develop appropriate mitigation measures.

Manuscripts that focus solely on health services, clinical trials on drugs, medical imaging, and disease-specific studies that do not have a clear public health relevance, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that are purely predictive or prognostic models without a relevance to public health practice or policy will not be considered. The journal does not accept papers concerning simple bibliometric studies and discourages publication of cross-sectional studies, with exceptions. Authors are welcome to submit Systematic Reviews using publicly available data, but these must adhere to the PRISMA guidelines and have a conclusion related to public health. Manuscripts reporting findings from Mendelian Randomization studies need to be accompanied by a completed STROBE-MR checklist.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Public Health is committed to advancing developments in the field of public health by allowing unrestricted access to articles, welcoming trials on public health interventions, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Ethics Statement for the Tobacco Industry

In accordance with Frontiers’ Conflict of Interest (COI) policy, for any research article that is sponsored through commercial funding, the role of the funder must be declared to Frontiers in Public Health in full. If that source of funding is tied to the vested interests of the tobacco or commercial nicotine industries or affiliated organisations, it will be rejected without passing into peer review.

If undeclared funding information of this type comes to light post-publication, a formal correction or retraction in full will take place. If a researcher has past or present affiliations or has received incentives from commercial tobacco or nicotine industries or affiliated organisations, the research article will not pass into peer review.

For industries other than tobacco or commercial nicotine, a case-by-case evaluation will be made at Editorial level. There are potential situations of conflict of interest arising e.g. from the food or cosmetics industry or other industries that produce goods that are under scrutiny for safety or that may contribute to ill health.

Examples of competing interests include the following: board membership, consultancy, employment, expert testimony grants (including pending), contract research, lectures/other education events, speakers’ bureaux, patents (planned, pending or issued), receipt of equipment or supplies, royalties, stock/stock options/other forms of ownership, additional expenses not included in COIs already specified, other personal or professional relationships that may influence or appear to influence.

For more information on Frontiers VALID acceptance criteria see: https://www.frontiersin.org/about/review-system.