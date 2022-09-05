Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Helsinki
Helsinki , Finland
Specialty Chief Editor
Radiation and Health
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation and Health
Department of Physics, University of Pavia
Pavia , Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation and Health
Instituto Salud Global Barcelona (ISGlobal)
Barcelona , Spain
Associate Editor
Radiation and Health