Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
INSERM U1027 Epidémiologie et analyses en santé publique: Risques, Maladies Chroniques et Handicap
Toulouse , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Life-course epidemiology and social inequalities
Cancer Registry of Norway
Oslo , Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Life-Course Epidemiology
University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Galveston , United States
Associate Editor
Life-Course Epidemiology and Social Inequalities in Health
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles , United States
Associate Editor
Life-Course Epidemiology and Social Inequalities