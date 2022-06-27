susana viegas
National School of Public Health, New University of Lisbon
Lisboa, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Social Matters Research Group, Universidad Loyola Andalucía
Córdoba, Spain
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Instituto Politécnico de Lisboa
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Division of Field Studies and Engineering, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
George Mason University
Fairfax, United States
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Kaohsiung Medical University
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Laboratoire National de Santé (LNS)
Dudelange, Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Health and Safety