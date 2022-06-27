margaret ip
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Air Force ROTC, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Institute of Bacterial Infections and Zoonoses, Friedrich Loeffler Institut
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
University Hospital Bonn
Bonn, Germany
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
European Vaccine Initiative, Heidelberg University Hospital
Heidelberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Department of Experimental Medicine, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana
Accra, Ghana
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Regional Medical Research Center (ICMR)
Bhubaneswar, India
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Clinic for infectious and tropical diseases, University Clinical Center of Serbia, Belgrade, Serbia
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Instituto de Investigação e Inovação em Saúde, Universidade do Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
International Vaccine Institute
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention