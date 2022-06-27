josé a.f.o. correia
Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Universiti Malaysia Perlis
Arau, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Erciyes University
Kayseri, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Nigerian Turkish Nile University
Abuja, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Metal Corrosion and Protection
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE)
Oak Ridge, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Metallurgy
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Metallurgy
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Physical Metallurgy
University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Institute of Strength Physics and Materials Science (ISPMS SB RAS)
Tomsk, Russia
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Metal Corrosion and Protection
University of Colorado Hospital
Aurora, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Metallurgy
University of Sfax
Sfax, Tunisia
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Physical Properties of Metals
Sivas University of Science and Technology
Sivas, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals
Northwestern University
Evanston, United States
Community Reviewer
Mechanical Properties of Metals