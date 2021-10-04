Scope

The Metal Corrosion and Protection section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding protection and mitigating corrosion in metallic materials and alloys.

Led by Dr. V.S. Raja from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the Metal Corrosion and Protection section welcomes submissions in various domains of corrosion and protection of metallic materials and alloys research, which address the challenges between the need for sustainable, environmentally safe, and cost-effective technologies and the ability of materials to resist corrosion failures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced/novel experimental techniques for corrosion research

alloy processing and fabrication on corrosion

computational materials science, data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence

corrosion mechanisms

corrosion-resistant alloy development

structure-activity relationship characterization of bioactive molecules and their targets

surface treatment and coatings

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of corrosion and protection of metallic materials and alloys.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and mitigation of corrosion in metallic materials and alloys, environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies, and corrosion-resistant alloy development, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of corrosion research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.