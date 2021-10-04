Scope

The Physical Metallurgy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and development of advanced metallic materials and alloys.

Led by Dr. Rajiv Mishra from the University of North Texas, the Physical Metallurgy section welcomes submissions in various domains of physical metallurgy, which connect interdisciplinary research and applications in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced characterization of kinetics of transformation using in-situ methods

alloy design for advanced manufacturing processes

deformation induced transformation

designing processing pathways for control of microstructure

grain boundary engineering of metallic materials

impact of alloy design on twinning

impact of magnetic and electrical fields on phase transformation

impact of microstructural distribution on mechanical response

intense shear solid state processing

low energy interfaces

martensitic transformation

metastability in metals and alloys

microstructural evolution during additive manufacturing

microstructural stability

phase transformation during advanced manufacturing processes

physical metallurgy of high entropy alloys

thermodynamic aspects of physical metallurgy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical metallurgy of advanced metallic materials and alloys, with a focus on the topics listed above.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of physical metallurgy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.